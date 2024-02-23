Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 23 Feb 2024, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 1063.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1057.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1065.6 and closed at 1063.75 on the last day. The high for the day was 1067.3, while the low was 1052.95. The market capitalization stood at 117929.89 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1250 and 630, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 35371 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1063.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions had a volume of 35371 shares with a closing price of 1063.75 on the BSE.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!