Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1065.6 and closed at ₹1063.75 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1067.3, while the low was ₹1052.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹117929.89 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1250 and ₹630, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 35371 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1063.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions had a volume of 35371 shares with a closing price of ₹1063.75 on the BSE.