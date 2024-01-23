Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 7.38 %. The stock closed at 1051.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1128.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : Adani Energy Solutions had an open price of 1051.1 and a close price of 1051.05 on the last day. The stock had a high of 1150 and a low of 1045.1. The company has a market capitalization of 125,894.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2798.6 and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the stock was 317,408 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1051.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions had a trading volume of 317,408 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1051.05.

