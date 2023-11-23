Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 733.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 726.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions had an open price of 733 and a close price of 733.1. The stock reached a high of 734.15 and a low of 722.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 81,040.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,124.95, while the 52-week low is 630. There were 34,043 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹733.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions BSE recorded a volume of 34,043 shares with a closing price of 733.1.

