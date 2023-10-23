Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions' Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹760.1 and closed at ₹759.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹777 and a low of ₹759.4. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹85,201.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,385.3 and the 52-week low is ₹630. The stock had a trading volume of 21,350 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 767.55 10 Days 777.97 20 Days 797.72 50 Days 829.16 100 Days 811.77 300 Days 1091.49

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Green Energy 900.0 -20.1 -2.18 2259.15 439.35 142562.92 Adani Power 324.15 -13.95 -4.13 410.0 132.55 125022.68 Adani Energy Solutions 747.15 -16.65 -2.18 3385.3 630.0 83344.04 Tata Power 244.4 -2.85 -1.15 276.5 182.45 78134.48 JSW Energy 391.05 2.9 0.75 449.0 204.8 64153.17

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.66% 3 Months 0.55% 6 Months -23.17% YTD -70.48% 1 Year -76.63%

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹763.8, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹759.05 The current stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹763.8 with a percent change of 0.63. This means the stock price has increased by 0.63% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 4.75, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹759.05 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 21,350. The closing price for the stock was ₹759.05.