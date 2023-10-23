Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions' Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 01:35 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -2.98 %. The stock closed at 763.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 741.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions opened at 760.1 and closed at 759.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 777 and a low of 759.4. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is 85,201.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,385.3 and the 52-week low is 630. The stock had a trading volume of 21,350 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:35 PM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days767.55
10 Days777.97
20 Days797.72
50 Days829.16
100 Days811.77
300 Days1091.49
23 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Adani Energy Solutions stock is 740.5 and the high price is 769.35.

23 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price NSE Live :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹741.05, down -2.98% from yesterday's ₹763.8

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 741.05, with a percent change of -2.98 and a net change of -22.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a drop of 2.98% and a decrease of 22.75 points.

23 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy899.45-20.65-2.242259.15439.35142475.8
Adani Power325.05-13.05-3.86410.0132.55125369.8
Adani Energy Solutions746.4-17.4-2.283385.3630.083260.37
Tata Power243.4-3.85-1.56276.5182.4577814.78
JSW Energy384.9-3.25-0.84449.0204.863144.24
23 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹746.4, down -2.28% from yesterday's ₹763.8

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 746.4, with a percent change of -2.28 and a net change of -17.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.28% and the net change is a decrease of 17.4.

Click here for Adani Energy Solutions News

23 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Energy Solutions stock is 743.2, while the high price is 769.35.

23 Oct 2023, 11:48 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price NSE Live :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹744.45, down -2.53% from yesterday's ₹763.8

Adani Energy Solutions stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a current price of 744.45. The percent change in price is -2.53%, indicating a decline in value. The net change in price is -19.35, further reflecting a decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 11:43 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy898.35-21.75-2.362259.15439.35142301.56
Adani Power324.5-13.6-4.02410.0132.55125157.67
Adani Energy Solutions744.1-19.7-2.583385.3630.083003.81
Tata Power243.15-4.1-1.66276.5182.4577734.86
JSW Energy388.0-0.15-0.04449.0204.863652.81
23 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹747.15, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹763.8

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 747.15. There has been a percent change of -2.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -16.65, which means that the stock has decreased by 16.65.

Click here for Adani Energy Solutions Dividend

23 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Adani Energy Solutions stock is 744, while the high price is 769.35.

23 Oct 2023, 10:46 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy900.0-20.1-2.182259.15439.35142562.92
Adani Power324.15-13.95-4.13410.0132.55125022.68
Adani Energy Solutions747.15-16.65-2.183385.3630.083344.04
Tata Power244.4-2.85-1.15276.5182.4578134.48
JSW Energy391.052.90.75449.0204.864153.17
23 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹746.8, down -2.23% from yesterday's ₹763.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is 746.8 with a percent change of -2.23. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.23%. The net change is -17, suggesting a decrease of 17 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Energy Solutions stock reached a low price of 749 and a high price of 769.35 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹758, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹763.8

The current stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is 758. It has experienced a percent change of -0.76, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -5.8, suggesting a decrease of 5.8.

23 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.66%
3 Months0.55%
6 Months-23.17%
YTD-70.48%
1 Year-76.63%
23 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹763.8, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹759.05

The current stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is 763.8 with a percent change of 0.63. This means the stock price has increased by 0.63% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 4.75, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

23 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹759.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 21,350. The closing price for the stock was 759.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.