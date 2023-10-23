Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions' Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹760.1 and closed at ₹759.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹777 and a low of ₹759.4. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹85,201.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,385.3 and the 52-week low is ₹630. The stock had a trading volume of 21,350 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|767.55
|10 Days
|777.97
|20 Days
|797.72
|50 Days
|829.16
|100 Days
|811.77
|300 Days
|1091.49
The current day's low price for Adani Energy Solutions stock is ₹740.5 and the high price is ₹769.35.
The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹741.05, with a percent change of -2.98 and a net change of -22.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a drop of 2.98% and a decrease of 22.75 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|899.45
|-20.65
|-2.24
|2259.15
|439.35
|142475.8
|Adani Power
|325.05
|-13.05
|-3.86
|410.0
|132.55
|125369.8
|Adani Energy Solutions
|746.4
|-17.4
|-2.28
|3385.3
|630.0
|83260.37
|Tata Power
|243.4
|-3.85
|-1.56
|276.5
|182.45
|77814.78
|JSW Energy
|384.9
|-3.25
|-0.84
|449.0
|204.8
|63144.24
The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹746.4, with a percent change of -2.28 and a net change of -17.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.28% and the net change is a decrease of 17.4.
Click here for Adani Energy Solutions News
The current day's low price of Adani Energy Solutions stock is ₹743.2, while the high price is ₹769.35.
Adani Energy Solutions stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a current price of ₹744.45. The percent change in price is -2.53%, indicating a decline in value. The net change in price is -19.35, further reflecting a decrease in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|898.35
|-21.75
|-2.36
|2259.15
|439.35
|142301.56
|Adani Power
|324.5
|-13.6
|-4.02
|410.0
|132.55
|125157.67
|Adani Energy Solutions
|744.1
|-19.7
|-2.58
|3385.3
|630.0
|83003.81
|Tata Power
|243.15
|-4.1
|-1.66
|276.5
|182.45
|77734.86
|JSW Energy
|388.0
|-0.15
|-0.04
|449.0
|204.8
|63652.81
The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹747.15. There has been a percent change of -2.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -16.65, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹16.65.
Click here for Adani Energy Solutions Dividend
The current day's low price for Adani Energy Solutions stock is ₹744, while the high price is ₹769.35.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|900.0
|-20.1
|-2.18
|2259.15
|439.35
|142562.92
|Adani Power
|324.15
|-13.95
|-4.13
|410.0
|132.55
|125022.68
|Adani Energy Solutions
|747.15
|-16.65
|-2.18
|3385.3
|630.0
|83344.04
|Tata Power
|244.4
|-2.85
|-1.15
|276.5
|182.45
|78134.48
|JSW Energy
|391.05
|2.9
|0.75
|449.0
|204.8
|64153.17
The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹746.8 with a percent change of -2.23. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.23%. The net change is -17, suggesting a decrease of ₹17 in the stock price.
Adani Energy Solutions stock reached a low price of ₹749 and a high price of ₹769.35 on the current day.
The current stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹758. It has experienced a percent change of -0.76, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -5.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.66%
|3 Months
|0.55%
|6 Months
|-23.17%
|YTD
|-70.48%
|1 Year
|-76.63%
The current stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹763.8 with a percent change of 0.63. This means the stock price has increased by 0.63% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 4.75, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 21,350. The closing price for the stock was ₹759.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!