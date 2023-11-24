Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Plummet Amid Market Volatility

Adani Energy Solutions had an open price of ₹731.95 and a close price of ₹726.5 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹731.95 and a low of ₹720.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹80,761.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,124.95 and the 52-week low is ₹630. The stock had a trading volume of 8,456 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the stock price is ₹724, with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -2.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.34% and the value has decreased by 2.5 points.
On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8456. The closing price for the stock was ₹726.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!