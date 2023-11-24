Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Plummet Amid Market Volatility

Adani Energy Solutions had an open price of ₹731.95 and a close price of ₹726.5 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹731.95 and a low of ₹720.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹80,761.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,124.95 and the 52-week low is ₹630. The stock had a trading volume of 8,456 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.