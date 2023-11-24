Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Plummet Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 726.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 724 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions had an open price of 731.95 and a close price of 726.5 on the last day. The stock had a high of 731.95 and a low of 720.9. The market capitalization of the company is 80,761.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,124.95 and the 52-week low is 630. The stock had a trading volume of 8,456 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹724, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹726.5

The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the stock price is 724, with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -2.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.34% and the value has decreased by 2.5 points.

24 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹726.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8456. The closing price for the stock was 726.5.

