Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹856.95 and closed at ₹848.4. The stock had a high of ₹857 and a low of ₹835.6. The company's market capitalization is ₹93695.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4210 and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 88554 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹839.95, with a percent change of -1 and a net change of -8.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1% and the actual decrease in value is ₹8.45.
On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions had a volume of 88,554 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was ₹848.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!