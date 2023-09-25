Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -1 %. The stock closed at 848.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 839.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 856.95 and closed at 848.4. The stock had a high of 857 and a low of 835.6. The company's market capitalization is 93695.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4210 and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 88554 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹839.95, down -1% from yesterday's ₹848.4

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 839.95, with a percent change of -1 and a net change of -8.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1% and the actual decrease in value is 8.45.

25 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹848.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions had a volume of 88,554 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was 848.4.

