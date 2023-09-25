Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹856.95 and closed at ₹848.4. The stock had a high of ₹857 and a low of ₹835.6. The company's market capitalization is ₹93695.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4210 and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 88554 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.