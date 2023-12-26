Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 1027 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1028.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1039.95 and closed at 1027. The stock reached a high of 1045.85 and a low of 1023.1. The market capitalization of the company is 114,728.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2798.6 and 630 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 117,788 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.85%
3 Months13.72%
6 Months35.7%
YTD-60.3%
1 Year-59.18%
26 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1028.5, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1027

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the stock price is 1028.5. There has been a 0.15 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.5.

26 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1027 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 117,788. The closing price for the stock was 1027.

