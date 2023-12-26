Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions sees positive trading day

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1039.95 and closed at ₹1027. The stock reached a high of ₹1045.85 and a low of ₹1023.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹114,728.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2798.6 and ₹630 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 117,788 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.85%
|3 Months
|13.72%
|6 Months
|35.7%
|YTD
|-60.3%
|1 Year
|-59.18%
The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the stock price is ₹1028.5. There has been a 0.15 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.5.
On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 117,788. The closing price for the stock was ₹1027.
