Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 26 Feb 2024, by 2.22 %. The stock closed at 1058.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1081.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : Adani Energy Solutions had an open price of 1061.9 and closed at 1058.45 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1094.3 and a low of 1056.7. The market capitalization stood at 120685.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1250 and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 68607 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1058.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume was 68,607 shares with a closing price of 1,058.45.

