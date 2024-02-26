Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : Adani Energy Solutions had an open price of ₹1061.9 and closed at ₹1058.45 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1094.3 and a low of ₹1056.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹120685.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1250 and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 68607 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.