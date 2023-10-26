Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions closed today at 742.65, up 3.46% from yesterday's 717.8

On the last day, the open price for Adani Energy Solutions was ₹739, the close price was ₹736.1, the high was ₹750.45, and the low was ₹709.8. The market capitalization was ₹80,070.06 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3,385.3, and the 52-week low was ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 109,115 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Energy Solutions stock closed at ₹742.65 today, which represents an increase of 3.46% compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹717.8. The net change in the stock price is 24.85, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|849.15
|-27.65
|-3.15
|2259.15
|439.35
|134508.12
|Adani Power
|328.3
|15.65
|5.01
|410.0
|132.55
|126623.31
|Adani Energy Solutions
|742.65
|24.85
|3.46
|3385.3
|630.0
|82842.06
|Tata Power
|234.4
|-2.2
|-0.93
|276.5
|182.45
|74937.49
|JSW Energy
|391.0
|24.75
|6.76
|449.0
|204.8
|64144.97
The current day's low price for Adani Energy Solutions stock is ₹686.9, while the high price is ₹750.05.
The 52-week low price of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd stock is 631.50, while the 52-week high price is 3385.00.
The current stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹739.5, with a percent change of 3.02 and a net change of 21.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in price, increasing by 3.02% or ₹21.7.
The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹738. There has been a percent change of 2.81, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 20.2, which means that the stock price has increased by 20.2 units. Overall, these figures suggest that Adani Energy Solutions stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|860.3
|-16.5
|-1.88
|2259.15
|439.35
|136274.31
|Adani Power
|319.2
|6.55
|2.09
|410.0
|132.55
|123113.49
|Adani Energy Solutions
|734.85
|17.05
|2.38
|3385.3
|630.0
|81971.98
|Tata Power
|233.65
|-2.95
|-1.25
|276.5
|182.45
|74697.71
|JSW Energy
|388.15
|21.9
|5.98
|449.0
|204.8
|63677.41
Adani Energy Solutions stock had a low price of ₹686.9 and a high price of ₹722.75 today.
The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹710, with a percent change of -1.09 and a net change of -7.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.09% and the net change is -7.8.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|759.83
|10 Days
|773.65
|20 Days
|792.53
|50 Days
|827.65
|100 Days
|811.09
|300 Days
|1068.66
Adani Energy Solutions stock had a low price of ₹686.9 and a high price of ₹721.25 on the current day.
The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹704.7. The percent change is -1.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹13.1. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|845.6
|-31.2
|-3.56
|2259.15
|439.35
|133945.79
|Adani Power
|298.45
|-14.2
|-4.54
|410.0
|132.55
|115110.34
|Adani Energy Solutions
|704.75
|-13.05
|-1.82
|3385.3
|630.0
|78614.35
|Tata Power
|232.9
|-3.7
|-1.56
|276.5
|182.45
|74457.94
|JSW Energy
|375.15
|8.9
|2.43
|449.0
|204.8
|61544.72
Adani Energy Solutions stock currently has a price of ₹704.15, with a percent change of -1.9 and a net change of -13.65. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.9% and has lost ₹13.65.
The current day's low price of Adani Energy Solutions stock is ₹686.9 and the high price is ₹721.25.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹700.2. There has been a percent change of -2.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -17.6, which means the stock has decreased by ₹17.6.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|833.55
|-43.25
|-4.93
|2259.15
|439.35
|132037.03
|Adani Power
|296.8
|-15.85
|-5.07
|410.0
|132.55
|114473.95
|Adani Energy Solutions
|697.5
|-20.3
|-2.83
|3385.3
|630.0
|77805.61
|Tata Power
|231.8
|-4.8
|-2.03
|276.5
|182.45
|74106.27
|JSW Energy
|369.7
|3.45
|0.94
|449.0
|204.8
|60650.62
The current day's high and low data for Adani Energy Solutions stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹686.9 Today's high price: ₹721.25
The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹696.95. There has been a percent change of -2.9, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -20.85, which means the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative change in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|835.55
|-41.25
|-4.7
|2259.15
|439.35
|132353.83
|Adani Power
|298.2
|-14.45
|-4.62
|410.0
|132.55
|115013.92
|Adani Energy Solutions
|699.8
|-18.0
|-2.51
|3385.3
|630.0
|78062.18
|Tata Power
|232.7
|-3.9
|-1.65
|276.5
|182.45
|74394.0
|JSW Energy
|370.35
|4.1
|1.12
|449.0
|204.8
|60757.26
The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹703.05 with a percent change of -2.05 and a net change of -14.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.05% and the net change is a decrease of ₹14.75.
The current day's low price of Adani Energy Solutions stock is ₹689.55 and the high price is ₹721.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.23%
|3 Months
|-8.12%
|6 Months
|-27.22%
|YTD
|-72.24%
|1 Year
|-77.45%
Adani Energy Solutions stock price is currently ₹703.65, with a percent change of -1.97 and a net change of -14.15. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.97% or ₹14.15.
The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹707.55 with a percent change of -1.43. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.43% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -10.25, suggesting that the stock has dropped by ₹10.25 in value. Overall, these figures indicate a negative trend for Adani Energy Solutions stock.
On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 109,115. The closing price for the stock was ₹736.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!