Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions sees upward momentum in trading today

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹834.25 and closed at ₹839.95. The stock reached a high of ₹844.6 and a low of ₹819.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹92,608.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4,210 and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the stock was 106,632 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹837.2. The stock has experienced a 0.84 percent increase and a net change of 7. However, further information is needed to fully analyze the stock's performance and make any investment recommendations.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.86%
|3 Months
|2.76%
|6 Months
|-22.28%
|YTD
|-67.93%
|1 Year
|-78.56%
The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the stock price is ₹830.2. There has been a percent change of -1.16, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.75, indicating a decrease of ₹9.75 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 106,632. The closing price for the stock was ₹839.95.
