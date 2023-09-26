Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions sees upward momentum in trading today

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹834.25 and closed at ₹839.95. The stock reached a high of ₹844.6 and a low of ₹819.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹92,608.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4,210 and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the stock was 106,632 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.