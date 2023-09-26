Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions sees upward momentum in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 830.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 837.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 834.25 and closed at 839.95. The stock reached a high of 844.6 and a low of 819.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 92,608.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4,210 and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the stock was 106,632 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is 837.2. The stock has experienced a 0.84 percent increase and a net change of 7. However, further information is needed to fully analyze the stock's performance and make any investment recommendations.

26 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.86%
3 Months2.76%
6 Months-22.28%
YTD-67.93%
1 Year-78.56%
26 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹830.2, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹839.95

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the stock price is 830.2. There has been a percent change of -1.16, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.75, indicating a decrease of 9.75 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹839.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 106,632. The closing price for the stock was 839.95.

