Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1032.8 and closed at ₹1028.2. The stock had a high of ₹1047.9 and a low of ₹1018.3. The company has a market capitalization of ₹116,145.1 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹2798.6 and its 52-week low was ₹630. The stock had a trading volume of 133,687 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.