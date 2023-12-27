Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 1028.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1041.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1032.8 and closed at 1028.2. The stock had a high of 1047.9 and a low of 1018.3. The company has a market capitalization of 116,145.1 crore. Its 52-week high was 2798.6 and its 52-week low was 630. The stock had a trading volume of 133,687 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1028.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions had a trading volume of 133,687 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 1028.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.