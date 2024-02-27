Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions' Stocks Soar as Investors Show Confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 1176.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1188.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1083.35 and closed at 1081.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1189.9 and a low of 1080.05. The market capitalization was 131237.71 crore. The 52-week high was 1250 and the 52-week low was 630. The BSE volume was 1038332 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1188.7, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹1176.5

Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently priced at 1188.7, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 12.2. The stock has seen a slight increase in value.

27 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1081.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Adani Energy Solutions had a trading volume of 1,038,332 shares with a closing price of 1081.9.

