Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions closed today at ₹764.5, up 2.94% from yesterday's ₹742.65

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions had an open price of ₹718.45 and a close price of ₹717.80. The high for the day was ₹750.05, while the low was ₹686.90. The market capitalization of the company is ₹82,842.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,385.30, while the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 46,848 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Green Energy 871.5 22.35 2.63 2259.15 439.35 138048.43 Adani Power 354.1 25.8 7.86 410.0 132.55 136574.21 Adani Energy Solutions 764.5 21.85 2.94 3385.3 630.0 85279.42 Tata Power 238.1 3.7 1.58 276.5 182.45 76120.38 JSW Energy 393.0 2.0 0.51 449.0 204.8 64473.07

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range Adani Energy Solutions stock reached a low price of ₹742.85 and a high price of ₹773.75 on the current day.

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 748.21 10 Days 766.89 20 Days 786.91 50 Days 825.59 100 Days 810.49 300 Days 1059.00

Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹742.65, up 3.46% from yesterday's ₹717.8 The current stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹742.65, which represents a 3.46% increase from the previous trading session. This translates to a net change of ₹24.85.

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.37% 3 Months -3.65% 6 Months -24.76% YTD -71.46% 1 Year -76.82%

Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹717.8 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions had a volume of 46,848 shares and closed at a price of ₹717.8.