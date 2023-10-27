comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions closed today at 764.5, up 2.94% from yesterday's 742.65
BackBack

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions closed today at ₹764.5, up 2.94% from yesterday's ₹742.65

11 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:44 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 2.94 %. The stock closed at 742.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 764.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy SolutionsPremium
Adani Energy Solutions

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions had an open price of 718.45 and a close price of 717.80. The high for the day was 750.05, while the low was 686.90. The market capitalization of the company is 82,842.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,385.30, while the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 46,848 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:44:55 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions closed today at ₹764.5, up 2.94% from yesterday's ₹742.65

Today, the closing price of Adani Energy Solutions stock was 764.5, representing a 2.94% increase from the previous day's closing price of 742.65. The net change in the stock's price was 21.85.

27 Oct 2023, 06:26:59 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy871.522.352.632259.15439.35138048.43
Adani Power354.125.87.86410.0132.55136574.21
Adani Energy Solutions764.521.852.943385.3630.085279.42
Tata Power238.13.71.58276.5182.4576120.38
JSW Energy393.02.00.51449.0204.864473.07
27 Oct 2023, 05:42:36 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Energy Solutions stock reached a low price of 742.85 and a high price of 773.75 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 02:35:59 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy888.539.354.632259.15439.35140741.29
Adani Power358.1529.859.09410.0132.55138136.27
Adani Energy Solutions766.023.353.143385.3630.085446.74
Tata Power238.94.51.92276.5182.4576376.14
JSW Energy394.13.10.79449.0204.864653.53
27 Oct 2023, 02:27:23 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹763, up 2.74% from yesterday's ₹742.65

Adani Energy Solutions stock has a current price of 763, which represents a 2.74 percent increase. The net change in the stock price is 20.35.

27 Oct 2023, 02:10:47 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Adani Energy Solutions stock was 742.85, while the high price was 759.

27 Oct 2023, 01:44:23 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹753.95, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹742.65

The stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is currently at 753.95. It has experienced a 1.52% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 11.3.

27 Oct 2023, 01:31:19 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days748.21
10 Days766.89
20 Days786.91
50 Days825.59
100 Days810.49
300 Days1059.00
27 Oct 2023, 01:23:15 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Adani Energy Solutions stock is 742.85, while the high price is 759.

27 Oct 2023, 01:08:12 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price NSE Live :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹755, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹742.65

The current stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is 755. It has experienced a percent change of 1.66, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 12.35, which means that the stock has gained 12.35 points.

27 Oct 2023, 01:01:54 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:37:06 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy878.229.053.422259.15439.35139109.73
Adani Power342.9514.654.46410.0132.55132273.72
Adani Energy Solutions753.0510.41.43385.3630.084002.18
Tata Power236.52.10.9276.5182.4575608.86
JSW Energy394.13.10.79449.0204.864653.53
27 Oct 2023, 12:24:08 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Adani Energy Solutions stock today is 742.85 and the high price is 759.

27 Oct 2023, 12:23:15 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹752, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹742.65

The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the stock price is 752 with a percent change of 1.26. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.26% compared to the previous period. The net change in the stock price is 9.35, indicating that the stock price has increased by 9.35 units. Overall, the stock price of Adani Energy Solutions has seen a positive movement recently.

27 Oct 2023, 11:57:07 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price NSE Live :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹752.6, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹742.65

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the stock price is 752.6, with a percent change of 1.34 and a net change of 9.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.34% and has experienced a net gain of 9.95.

27 Oct 2023, 11:42:30 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy877.928.753.392259.15439.35139062.21
Adani Power341.112.83.9410.0132.55131560.19
Adani Energy Solutions752.09.351.263385.3630.083885.05
Tata Power237.653.251.39276.5182.4575976.51
JSW Energy395.354.351.11449.0204.864858.6
27 Oct 2023, 11:25:35 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Adani Energy Solutions stock was 742.85 and the high price was 759.

27 Oct 2023, 11:07:52 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹753, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹742.65

Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently priced at 753, which represents a percent change of 1.39. The net change in the stock price is 10.35.

27 Oct 2023, 10:43:00 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy878.028.853.42259.15439.35139078.05
Adani Power337.959.652.94410.0132.55130345.25
Adani Energy Solutions752.59.851.333385.3630.083940.82
Tata Power236.752.351.0276.5182.4575688.78
JSW Energy396.155.151.32449.0204.864989.84
27 Oct 2023, 10:32:38 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹750.6, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹742.65

Adani Energy Solutions stock has seen a 1.07% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 7.95, currently trading at 750.6.

27 Oct 2023, 10:13:56 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Adani Energy Solutions stock had a low price of 742.85 and a high price of 759.

27 Oct 2023, 09:57:27 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹742.65, up 3.46% from yesterday's ₹717.8

The current stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is 742.65, which represents a 3.46% increase from the previous trading session. This translates to a net change of 24.85.

27 Oct 2023, 09:54:22 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:40:28 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.37%
3 Months-3.65%
6 Months-24.76%
YTD-71.46%
1 Year-76.82%
27 Oct 2023, 09:14:02 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹742.65, up 3.46% from yesterday's ₹717.8

The stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is currently at 742.65. It has seen a percent change of 3.46, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 24.85, suggesting an increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 08:00:58 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹717.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions had a volume of 46,848 shares and closed at a price of 717.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App