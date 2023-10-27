Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions closed today at 764.5, up 2.94% from yesterday's 742.65

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions had an open price of ₹718.45 and a close price of ₹717.80. The high for the day was ₹750.05, while the low was ₹686.90. The market capitalization of the company is ₹82,842.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,385.30, while the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 46,848 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.