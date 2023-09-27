Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stock Plummets on Market Disappointment

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -1.5 %. The stock closed at 830.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 817.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions opened at 825.8 and closed at 830.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 837.2 and a low of 811.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 91,219.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3,865 and 630 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 43,820 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹817.75, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹830.2

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows a price of 817.75 with a percent change of -1.5 and a net change of -12.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decline of 1.5% and a decrease of 12.45 in absolute terms.

27 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹830.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 43,820. The closing price for the day was 830.2.

