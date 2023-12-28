Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 1058.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1058.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1068.05 and closed at 1041.2. The stock had a high of 1082.4 and a low of 1047.3. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is 118,080.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2798.6 and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the stock was 41,837 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Adani Energy Solutions stock is 1049.9 and the high price is 1070.4.

28 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1058.75, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹1058.55

The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that its price is 1058.75. There has been a 0.02 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.2.

28 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.63%
3 Months19.05%
6 Months29.24%
YTD-59.11%
1 Year-57.68%
28 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1064.25, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1058.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is 1064.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.54, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 5.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

28 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1041.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions recorded a volume of 41,837 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,041.2.

