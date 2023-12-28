Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Surges in Trading Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1068.05 and closed at ₹1041.2. The stock had a high of ₹1082.4 and a low of ₹1047.3. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹118,080.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2798.6 and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the stock was 41,837 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for Adani Energy Solutions stock is ₹1049.9 and the high price is ₹1070.4.
The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that its price is ₹1058.75. There has been a 0.02 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.63%
|3 Months
|19.05%
|6 Months
|29.24%
|YTD
|-59.11%
|1 Year
|-57.68%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹1064.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.54, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 5.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions recorded a volume of 41,837 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹1,041.2.
