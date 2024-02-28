Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -4.64 %. The stock closed at 1176.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1121.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : Adani Energy Solutions' stock opened at 1188.7 and closed at 1176.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1188.7 and the low was 1115.4. The market capitalization stands at 125147.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1250 and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 433375 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1176.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume was 433,375 shares and the closing price was 1176.5.

