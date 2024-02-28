Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : Adani Energy Solutions' stock opened at ₹1188.7 and closed at ₹1176.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1188.7 and the low was ₹1115.4. The market capitalization stands at ₹125147.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1250 and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 433375 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.