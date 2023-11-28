Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions sees stock gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 11.71 %. The stock closed at 729.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 814.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 721.05 and closed at 723.25. The stock reached a high of 740.75 and a low of 721.05. The market capitalization of the company is 81,341.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,124.95, while the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 68,990 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Adani Energy Solutions stock is 748.65, while the high price is 824.

28 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹814.6, up 11.71% from yesterday's ₹729.2

Adani Energy Solutions stock has experienced a significant upward movement, with a price increase of 11.71%. The net change in price is 85.4, bringing the current stock price to 814.6. This suggests a positive market sentiment towards the company and indicates potential growth in the near term.

28 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.63%
3 Months-18.0%
6 Months-14.23%
YTD-71.84%
1 Year-73.88%
28 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹729.2, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹723.25

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 729.2. There has been a percent change of 0.82, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.95 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively with a slight increase in price.

28 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹723.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 68,990. The closing price for the stock was 723.25.

