Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions sees stock gains in today's trading

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹721.05 and closed at ₹723.25. The stock reached a high of ₹740.75 and a low of ₹721.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹81,341.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,124.95, while the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 68,990 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for Adani Energy Solutions stock is ₹748.65, while the high price is ₹824.
Adani Energy Solutions stock has experienced a significant upward movement, with a price increase of 11.71%. The net change in price is 85.4, bringing the current stock price to ₹814.6. This suggests a positive market sentiment towards the company and indicates potential growth in the near term.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.63%
|3 Months
|-18.0%
|6 Months
|-14.23%
|YTD
|-71.84%
|1 Year
|-73.88%
The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹729.2. There has been a percent change of 0.82, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.95 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively with a slight increase in price.
On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 68,990. The closing price for the stock was ₹723.25.
