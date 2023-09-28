Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 28 Sep 2023, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 817.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 816 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions had an open price of 820.05 and a close price of 817.75 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 822.45, while the lowest price was 813.55. The market capitalization of the company is 91,024.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,865, while the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 22,139 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹817.75 on last trading day

