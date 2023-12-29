Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -3.21 %. The stock closed at 1058.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1024.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1064.25 and closed at 1058.55. The stock reached a high of 1070.4 and a low of 1012.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 114287.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2798.6 and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the stock was 42857 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1058.55 on last trading day

Adani Energy Solutions recorded a trading volume of 42,857 shares on the last day at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at 1,058.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.