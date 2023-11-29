Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 19.06 %. The stock closed at 729.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 868.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions opened at 749.9 and closed at 729.2 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 875, while the low was 748.65. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is 96,841.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3124.95, and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 1,331,869 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹868.15, up 19.06% from yesterday's ₹729.2

Adani Energy Solutions stock has seen a significant increase in its price, with a percent change of 19.06% and a net change of 138.95. The stock is currently priced at 868.15. This suggests that there has been a positive market sentiment towards the company, leading to an increase in its stock price. It is important to note that this data is current and may change in the future.

29 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week18.91%
3 Months-0.75%
6 Months7.56%
YTD-66.59%
1 Year-68.15%
29 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹868.15, up 19.06% from yesterday's ₹729.2

The stock price of Adani Energy Solutions has increased by 19.06% with a net change of 138.95. The current price of the stock is 868.15.

29 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹729.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,331,869. The closing price for the stock was 729.2.

