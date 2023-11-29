Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Soars in Trading Today

Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹749.9 and closed at ₹729.2 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹875, while the low was ₹748.65. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹96,841.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3124.95, and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 1,331,869 shares.
Adani Energy Solutions stock has seen a significant increase in its price, with a percent change of 19.06% and a net change of ₹138.95. The stock is currently priced at ₹868.15. This suggests that there has been a positive market sentiment towards the company, leading to an increase in its stock price. It is important to note that this data is current and may change in the future.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|18.91%
|3 Months
|-0.75%
|6 Months
|7.56%
|YTD
|-66.59%
|1 Year
|-68.15%
On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,331,869. The closing price for the stock was ₹729.2.
