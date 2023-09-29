Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 29 Sep 2023, by 1.73 %. The stock closed at 816 per share. The stock is currently trading at 830.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 821.95 and closed at 816. The highest price reached during the day was 839.9, while the lowest price was 817.85. The market capitalization of the company is 92,602.63 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Energy Solutions is 3,865, and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the stock was 31,039 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹830.15, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹816

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 830.15 with a percent change of 1.73 and a net change of 14.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.73% and the net change is an increase of 14.15. Based on this data, it can be inferred that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

29 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹816 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions had a volume of 31,039 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 816.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.