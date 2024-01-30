Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Sees Positive Trading Day

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1083.7 and closed at ₹1060.3. The stock had a high of ₹1135.8 and a low of ₹1073.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹122,414.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2798.6 and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 175,501 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.52%
|3 Months
|28.88%
|6 Months
|33.79%
|YTD
|5.0%
|1 Year
|-45.48%
Adani Energy Solutions stock price is currently at ₹1097.4, representing a 3.5% increase. The net change is 37.1, indicating a significant positive movement in the stock's value.
On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 175,501. The closing price for the day was ₹1060.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!