Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 3.5 %. The stock closed at 1060.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1097.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1083.7 and closed at 1060.3. The stock had a high of 1135.8 and a low of 1073.75. The market capitalization of the company is 122,414.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2798.6 and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 175,501 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.52%
3 Months28.88%
6 Months33.79%
YTD5.0%
1 Year-45.48%
30 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1097.4, up 3.5% from yesterday's ₹1060.3

Adani Energy Solutions stock price is currently at 1097.4, representing a 3.5% increase. The net change is 37.1, indicating a significant positive movement in the stock's value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:26 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1060.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 175,501. The closing price for the day was 1060.3.

