Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Adani Energy Solutions had an open price of ₹900 and a close price of ₹868.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹954.85 and a low of ₹860. The market capitalization of the company is ₹97,750.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,000 and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,493,800 shares.
Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently priced at ₹853.85, which represents a decrease of 2.56%. The net change in price is -22.45, indicating a downward movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|19.66%
|3 Months
|1.22%
|6 Months
|12.75%
|YTD
|-66.18%
|1 Year
|-68.53%
The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹876.3. There has been a 0.94% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 8.15.
On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,493,800. The closing price of the shares was ₹868.15.
