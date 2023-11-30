Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -2.56 %. The stock closed at 876.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 853.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions had an open price of 900 and a close price of 868.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 954.85 and a low of 860. The market capitalization of the company is 97,750.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,000 and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,493,800 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹853.85, down -2.56% from yesterday's ₹876.3

Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently priced at 853.85, which represents a decrease of 2.56%. The net change in price is -22.45, indicating a downward movement in the stock.

30 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week19.66%
3 Months1.22%
6 Months12.75%
YTD-66.18%
1 Year-68.53%
30 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹876.3, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹868.15

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 876.3. There has been a 0.94% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 8.15.

30 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹868.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,493,800. The closing price of the shares was 868.15.

