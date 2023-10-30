Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions sees decline in trading today

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹747.45 and closed at ₹742.65. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹773.75, while the lowest price was ₹742.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹85,279.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,385.3, and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 76,544 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Energy Solutions stock currently has a price of ₹758. There has been a percent change of -0.85, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -6.5, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 6.5 points.
