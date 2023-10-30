Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions sees decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 764.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 758 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 747.45 and closed at 742.65. The highest price recorded during the day was 773.75, while the lowest price was 742.85. The market capitalization of the company is 85,279.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,385.3, and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 76,544 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹758, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹764.5

Adani Energy Solutions stock currently has a price of 758. There has been a percent change of -0.85, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -6.5, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 6.5 points.

30 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹742.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Adani Energy Solutions BSE shares was 76,544 shares, and the closing price was 742.65.

