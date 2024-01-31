Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions sees bullish trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:40 AM IST Trade
Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 1073.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1073.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1097.75 and closed at 1097.4 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1097.75 and a low of 1064 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 119,703.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1904.4, while the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 83,636 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 10:40 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India253.6-0.55-0.22256.95157.8235862.72
Adani Power563.553.450.62589.3132.55217357.79
Adani Energy Solutions1070.7-2.4-0.221904.4630.0119435.8
Tata Power387.64.351.14392.7182.45123915.4
NHPC89.82.172.4892.037.890204.41
31 Jan 2024, 10:28 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1073.45, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1073.1

Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently priced at 1073.45. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.03, with a net change of 0.35.

31 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Energy Solutions stock reached a low of 1060.15 and a high of 1081 for the current day.

31 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price NSE Live :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1074, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹1073.1

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the stock price is 1074, with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.08% or 0.9 points. However, without additional information, it is difficult to provide a comprehensive summary of the stock's performance.

31 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.99%
3 Months25.12%
6 Months33.43%
YTD2.58%
1 Year-37.2%
31 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1097.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions recorded a volume of 83,636 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,097.4.

