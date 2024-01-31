Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions sees bullish trading day

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1097.75 and closed at ₹1097.4 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1097.75 and a low of ₹1064 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹119,703.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1904.4, while the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 83,636 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|253.6
|-0.55
|-0.22
|256.95
|157.8
|235862.72
|Adani Power
|563.55
|3.45
|0.62
|589.3
|132.55
|217357.79
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1070.7
|-2.4
|-0.22
|1904.4
|630.0
|119435.8
|Tata Power
|387.6
|4.35
|1.14
|392.7
|182.45
|123915.4
|NHPC
|89.8
|2.17
|2.48
|92.0
|37.8
|90204.41
Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently priced at ₹1073.45. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.03, with a net change of 0.35.
Adani Energy Solutions stock reached a low of ₹1060.15 and a high of ₹1081 for the current day.
The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the stock price is ₹1074, with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.08% or 0.9 points. However, without additional information, it is difficult to provide a comprehensive summary of the stock's performance.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.99%
|3 Months
|25.12%
|6 Months
|33.43%
|YTD
|2.58%
|1 Year
|-37.2%
On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions recorded a volume of 83,636 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,097.4.
