Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions sees bullish trading day

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1097.75 and closed at ₹1097.4 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1097.75 and a low of ₹1064 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹119,703.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1904.4, while the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 83,636 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.