Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 758.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 763.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions had an open price of 765.35 and a close price of 764.5 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 773.35 and a low of 751.25. The market capitalization of the company is 84,660.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,385.3, while the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the stock was 78,439 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:24 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹763.65, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹758.95

The stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is currently trading at 763.65, with a net change of 4.7 and a percent change of 0.62. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. However, without more information, it is difficult to draw any further conclusions about the company's performance or future prospects.

31 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹764.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Energy Solutions was 78,439 shares and the closing price was 764.5.

