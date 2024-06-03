Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks on the Rise

8 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 6.74 %. The stock closed at 1122.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1198.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1109.45, reached a high of 1150.8 and a low of 1103.1 before closing at 1096.95. The market capitalization for the day was 125,247.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1250 and the 52-week low is 686.9. The BSE volume for the day was 180,892 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:12:42 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:54:18 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live Updates: Adani Energy Solutions' stock price has surged by 9.31% today, reaching 1227.3, in line with other companies in the sector. Peers like Adani Power, Tata Power, JSW Energy, and NHPC are also experiencing an upward trend. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 2.7% and 2.54% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Power866.0109.3514.45797.55230.95334011.0
Tata Power455.518.74.28464.3211.75145622.98
Adani Energy Solutions1227.3104.59.311250.0686.9136904.42
JSW Energy650.838.456.28651.55249.0106810.06
NHPC112.855.755.37115.8442.76113358.22
03 Jun 2024, 09:31:47 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live Updates: Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1198.5, up 6.74% from yesterday's ₹1122.8

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live Updates: Adani Energy Solutions share price is at 1198.5 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1193.53. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 09:19:18 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions stock has experienced a 6.88% increase in its share price, currently trading at 1200.00. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 37.68% to reach 1200.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to reach 22530.70 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.45%
3 Months4.39%
6 Months31.37%
YTD7.37%
1 Year37.68%
03 Jun 2024, 08:46:38 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Energy Solutions on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11144.88Support 11096.23
Resistance 21171.82Support 21074.52
Resistance 31193.53Support 31047.58
03 Jun 2024, 08:32:47 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 1365.0, 21.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1365.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1365.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 Jun 2024, 08:19:20 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1897 k

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 391.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 180 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:04:14 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1096.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1150.8 & 1103.1 yesterday to end at 1096.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

