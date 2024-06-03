Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks on the Rise

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1109.45, reached a high of ₹1150.8 and a low of ₹1103.1 before closing at ₹1096.95. The market capitalization for the day was ₹125,247.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1250 and the 52-week low is ₹686.9. The BSE volume for the day was 180,892 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live Updates:
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live Updates: Adani Energy Solutions' stock price has surged by 9.31% today, reaching ₹1227.3, in line with other companies in the sector. Peers like Adani Power, Tata Power, JSW Energy, and NHPC are also experiencing an upward trend. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 2.7% and 2.54% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Power
|866.0
|109.35
|14.45
|797.55
|230.95
|334011.0
|Tata Power
|455.5
|18.7
|4.28
|464.3
|211.75
|145622.98
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1227.3
|104.5
|9.31
|1250.0
|686.9
|136904.42
|JSW Energy
|650.8
|38.45
|6.28
|651.55
|249.0
|106810.06
|NHPC
|112.85
|5.75
|5.37
|115.84
|42.76
|113358.22
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live Updates: Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1198.5, up 6.74% from yesterday's ₹1122.8
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live Updates: Adani Energy Solutions share price is at ₹1198.5 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1193.53. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions stock has experienced a 6.88% increase in its share price, currently trading at ₹1200.00. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 37.68% to reach ₹1200.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to reach 22530.70 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.45%
|3 Months
|4.39%
|6 Months
|31.37%
|YTD
|7.37%
|1 Year
|37.68%
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Energy Solutions on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1144.88
|Support 1
|1096.23
|Resistance 2
|1171.82
|Support 2
|1074.52
|Resistance 3
|1193.53
|Support 3
|1047.58
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1365.0, 21.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1365.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1365.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1897 k
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 391.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 180 k.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1096.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1150.8 & ₹1103.1 yesterday to end at ₹1096.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend