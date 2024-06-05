Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -7.91 %. The stock closed at 977.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 900.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions had a volatile trading day with an open price of 998, a high of 1014.5, and a low of 832.2. The stock closed at 977.65. The market capitalization stands at 100427.81 crore. The 52-week high and low are 1250 and 686.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 319,575 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:33 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions touched a high of 1160.95 & a low of 1055.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11181.25Support 11075.65
Resistance 21223.9Support 21012.7
Resistance 31286.85Support 3970.05
05 Jun 2024, 10:11 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:54 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Adani Energy Solutions dropped by 8.87% today to reach 890.95, while its industry counterparts are showing mixed results. Companies like Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power, and NHPC are experiencing declines, whereas JSW Energy is seeing an increase. The overall market performance is reflected in benchmark indices with Nifty up by 0.23% and Sensex down by 0.2%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India281.6-14.3-4.83346.9175.84261904.9
Tata Power398.6-1.0-0.25464.3214.25127432.1
Adani Energy Solutions890.95-86.7-8.871250.0686.999384.82
JSW Energy564.710.01.8663.85249.092679.22
NHPC93.9-3.5-3.59117.843.3194322.88
05 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹977.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1014.5 & 832.2 yesterday to end at 977.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

