Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions had a volatile trading day with an open price of ₹998, a high of ₹1014.5, and a low of ₹832.2. The stock closed at ₹977.65. The market capitalization stands at ₹100427.81 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1250 and ₹686.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 319,575 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions touched a high of 1160.95 & a low of 1055.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1181.25
|Support 1
|1075.65
|Resistance 2
|1223.9
|Support 2
|1012.7
|Resistance 3
|1286.85
|Support 3
|970.05
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Adani Energy Solutions dropped by 8.87% today to reach ₹890.95, while its industry counterparts are showing mixed results. Companies like Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power, and NHPC are experiencing declines, whereas JSW Energy is seeing an increase. The overall market performance is reflected in benchmark indices with Nifty up by 0.23% and Sensex down by 0.2%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|281.6
|-14.3
|-4.83
|346.9
|175.84
|261904.9
|Tata Power
|398.6
|-1.0
|-0.25
|464.3
|214.25
|127432.1
|Adani Energy Solutions
|890.95
|-86.7
|-8.87
|1250.0
|686.9
|99384.82
|JSW Energy
|564.7
|10.0
|1.8
|663.85
|249.0
|92679.22
|NHPC
|93.9
|-3.5
|-3.59
|117.8
|43.31
|94322.88
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1014.5 & ₹832.2 yesterday to end at ₹977.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend