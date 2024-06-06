Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹952.4 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹995.35. The high for the day was ₹1019 and the low was ₹983.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹111,800.25 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1250 and the 52-week low was ₹686.9. The BSE volume for the day was 363,921 shares.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between values of 1010.58 and 994.73 in the last hour. Traders could consider implementing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 994.73 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1010.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live Updates: Adani Energy Solutions stock reached a low of ₹983.1 and a high of ₹1019 on the current day.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Adani Energy Solutions until 12 AM is down by 33.51% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹1007.5, showing a decrease of 5.79%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions reached a high of 1012.0 and a low of 996.15 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances of 1007.77 and 1004.53, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess potential reversal opportunities if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1010.38
|Support 1
|994.53
|Resistance 2
|1019.12
|Support 2
|987.42
|Resistance 3
|1026.23
|Support 3
|978.68
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1101.76
|10 Days
|1076.77
|20 Days
|1048.68
|50 Days
|1048.58
|100 Days
|1066.59
|300 Days
|964.58
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Energy Solutions share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1019 & ₹983.1 yesterday to end at ₹952.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.