Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:36 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 5.23 %. The stock closed at 952.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1002.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions closed at 952.4 on the last trading day, with an open price of 995.35. The high for the day was 1019 and the low was 983.1. The market capitalization stood at 111,800.25 crore. The 52-week high was 1250 and the 52-week low was 686.9. The BSE volume for the day was 363,921 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 01:36 PM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between values of 1010.58 and 994.73 in the last hour. Traders could consider implementing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 994.73 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1010.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
06 Jun 2024, 01:01 PM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live Updates: Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live Updates: Adani Energy Solutions stock reached a low of 983.1 and a high of 1019 on the current day.

06 Jun 2024, 12:50 PM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -33.51% lower than yesterday

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Adani Energy Solutions until 12 AM is down by 33.51% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 1007.5, showing a decrease of 5.79%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

06 Jun 2024, 12:33 PM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions reached a high of 1012.0 and a low of 996.15 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances of 1007.77 and 1004.53, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess potential reversal opportunities if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11010.38Support 1994.53
Resistance 21019.12Support 2987.42
Resistance 31026.23Support 3978.68
06 Jun 2024, 12:24 PM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1101.76
10 Days1076.77
20 Days1048.68
50 Days1048.58
100 Days1066.59
300 Days964.58
06 Jun 2024, 12:21 PM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Energy Solutions share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

06 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹952.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1019 & 983.1 yesterday to end at 952.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

