Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading, with an open price of ₹995.35 and a close price of ₹952.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1019 and a low of ₹983.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹111660.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1250 and ₹686.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 489722 shares.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Energy Solutions on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1020.2
|Support 1
|983.6
|Resistance 2
|1038.4
|Support 2
|965.2
|Resistance 3
|1056.8
|Support 3
|947.0
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1365.0, 36.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1365.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1365.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 189.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 489 k.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1019 & ₹983.1 yesterday to end at ₹952.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.