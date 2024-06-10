Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions had a volatile day on the stock market, with an open price of ₹1050.05, a high of ₹1074.35, and a low of ₹1037.05. The closing price settled at ₹1021.15. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹115,682.17 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1250 and a 52-week low of ₹686.9. The BSE volume for the day was 165,783 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The volume traded of Adani Energy Solutions by 11 AM is down by 46.08% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1038.1, a decrease of 1.66%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price decline.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1054.02 and 1037.52 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1037.52 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1054.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1044.52
|Support 1
|1033.92
|Resistance 2
|1050.53
|Support 2
|1029.33
|Resistance 3
|1055.12
|Support 3
|1023.32
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1074.35 & ₹1037 yesterday to end at ₹1021.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.