Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 1.55 %. The stock closed at 1021.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1037 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions had a volatile day on the stock market, with an open price of 1050.05, a high of 1074.35, and a low of 1037.05. The closing price settled at 1021.15. The company's market capitalization stands at 115,682.17 crore, with a 52-week high of 1250 and a 52-week low of 686.9. The BSE volume for the day was 165,783 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 11:50 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -46.08% lower than yesterday

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The volume traded of Adani Energy Solutions by 11 AM is down by 46.08% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1038.1, a decrease of 1.66%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price decline.

10 Jun 2024, 11:39 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1054.02 and 1037.52 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1037.52 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1054.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11044.52Support 11033.92
Resistance 21050.53Support 21029.33
Resistance 31055.12Support 31023.32
10 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1021.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1074.35 & 1037 yesterday to end at 1021.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

