Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1034.55, reached a high of ₹1034.55, and a low of ₹1017.4 before closing at ₹1025.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹113,914.11 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1250 and ₹686.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9855 shares traded.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live Updates: Adani Energy Solutions' stock price has decreased by 0.41% to ₹1021.6, while its competitors like Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power, JSW Energy, and NHPC are seeing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.28% and 0.26%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|317.3
|1.55
|0.49
|346.9
|177.6
|295108.04
|Tata Power
|449.4
|1.5
|0.33
|464.3
|215.65
|143672.81
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1021.6
|-4.25
|-0.41
|1250.0
|686.9
|113958.73
|JSW Energy
|633.8
|4.25
|0.68
|663.85
|251.75
|104020.0
|NHPC
|101.9
|0.0
|0.0
|117.8
|43.9
|102358.9
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1365.0, 33.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1365.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1365.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Energy Solutions traded by 10 AM is 60.64% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1023.95, a decrease of 0.19%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions touched a high of 1029.75 & a low of 1015.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1033.22
|Support 1
|1019.22
|Resistance 2
|1038.48
|Support 2
|1010.48
|Resistance 3
|1047.22
|Support 3
|1005.22
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions' stock price has decreased by 0.13% to ₹1024.5, while Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power, JSW Energy, and NHPC are all experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.14% and up by 0.04%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|316.75
|1.0
|0.32
|346.9
|177.6
|294596.51
|Tata Power
|451.55
|3.65
|0.81
|464.3
|215.65
|144360.17
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1024.5
|-1.35
|-0.13
|1250.0
|686.9
|114282.23
|JSW Energy
|632.3
|2.75
|0.44
|663.85
|251.75
|103773.81
|NHPC
|102.05
|0.15
|0.15
|117.8
|43.9
|102509.58
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1034.55 & ₹1017.4 yesterday to end at ₹1025.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.