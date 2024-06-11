Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:10 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 11 Jun 2024, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 1025.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1021.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1034.55, reached a high of 1034.55, and a low of 1017.4 before closing at 1025.85. The market capitalization stood at 113,914.11 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1250 and 686.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9855 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:10 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live Updates: Adani Energy Solutions' stock price has decreased by 0.41% to 1021.6, while its competitors like Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power, JSW Energy, and NHPC are seeing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.28% and 0.26%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India317.31.550.49346.9177.6295108.04
Tata Power449.41.50.33464.3215.65143672.81
Adani Energy Solutions1021.6-4.25-0.411250.0686.9113958.73
JSW Energy633.84.250.68663.85251.75104020.0
NHPC101.90.00.0117.843.9102358.9
11 Jun 2024, 11:03 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 1365.0, 33.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1365.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1365.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
11 Jun 2024, 10:53 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -60.64% lower than yesterday

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Energy Solutions traded by 10 AM is 60.64% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1023.95, a decrease of 0.19%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:34 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions touched a high of 1029.75 & a low of 1015.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11033.22Support 11019.22
Resistance 21038.48Support 21010.48
Resistance 31047.22Support 31005.22
11 Jun 2024, 10:11 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1025.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1034.55 & 1017.4 yesterday to end at 1025.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

