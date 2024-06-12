Explore
Wed Jun 12 2024 10:59:10
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 183.30 1.08%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 996.75 0.98%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 321.10 1.44%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 844.50 1.11%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 370.60 0.82%
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2024, 11:01 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 1017.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1026.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1021, closed at 1017.7 with a high of 1028 and a low of 1017.05. The market capitalization was at 114388.2 crore. The 52-week high was 1250 and the 52-week low was 686.9. The BSE volume for the day was 5988 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 11:01:42 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 1365.0, 33.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1365.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1365.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
12 Jun 2024, 10:51:08 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -43.13% lower than yesterday

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Energy Solutions traded by 10 AM is down by 43.13% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 1023.45, showing a decrease of 0.56%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest further price declines.

12 Jun 2024, 10:33:34 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions touched a high of 1028.0 & a low of 1023.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11026.98Support 11022.03
Resistance 21029.97Support 21020.07
Resistance 31031.93Support 31017.08
12 Jun 2024, 10:13:16 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live:

12 Jun 2024, 09:50:02 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Energy Solutions' stock price increased by 0.74% to reach 1025.2, following the positive trend of its industry peers including Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power, JSW Energy, and NHPC. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also rose by 0.34% and 0.45% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India321.04.451.41346.9177.6298549.26
Tata Power452.954.51.0464.3215.65144807.75
Adani Energy Solutions1025.27.50.741250.0686.9114360.31
JSW Energy638.71.90.3663.85251.75104824.19
NHPC103.30.950.93117.843.9103765.21
12 Jun 2024, 09:30:27 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1017.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1028 & 1017.05 yesterday to end at 1017.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

