Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1021, closed at ₹1017.7 with a high of ₹1028 and a low of ₹1017.05. The market capitalization was at ₹114388.2 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1250 and the 52-week low was ₹686.9. The BSE volume for the day was 5988 shares.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1365.0, 33.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1365.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1365.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -43.13% lower than yesterday
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Energy Solutions traded by 10 AM is down by 43.13% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹1023.45, showing a decrease of 0.56%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest further price declines.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions touched a high of 1028.0 & a low of 1023.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1026.98
|Support 1
|1022.03
|Resistance 2
|1029.97
|Support 2
|1020.07
|Resistance 3
|1031.93
|Support 3
|1017.08
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Energy Solutions' stock price increased by 0.74% to reach ₹1025.2, following the positive trend of its industry peers including Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power, JSW Energy, and NHPC. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also rose by 0.34% and 0.45% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|321.0
|4.45
|1.41
|346.9
|177.6
|298549.26
|Tata Power
|452.95
|4.5
|1.0
|464.3
|215.65
|144807.75
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1025.2
|7.5
|0.74
|1250.0
|686.9
|114360.31
|JSW Energy
|638.7
|1.9
|0.3
|663.85
|251.75
|104824.19
|NHPC
|103.3
|0.95
|0.93
|117.8
|43.9
|103765.21
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1017.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1028 & ₹1017.05 yesterday to end at ₹1017.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.