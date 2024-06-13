Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions' stock opened at ₹1021, reached a high of ₹1028.7, and closed at ₹1017.7 on the last day of trading. The low for the day was ₹1016.45. The market capitalization stands at ₹113824.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1250 and ₹686.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 34290 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1017.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1028.7 & ₹1016.45 yesterday to end at ₹1017.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.