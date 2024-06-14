Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 14 Jun 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 1020.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1017.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions had a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading, opening at 1021.6 and closing at 1020.75. The stock reached a high of 1031.35 and a low of 1014.1. The market capitalization stood at 113546.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1250 and 686.9 respectively. The BSE volume was 143906 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Energy Solutions on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11028.95Support 11011.2
Resistance 21039.25Support 21003.75
Resistance 31046.7Support 3993.45
14 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 1365.0, 34.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1365.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1365.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
14 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions volume yesterday was 755 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3579 k

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 78.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 611 k & BSE volume was 143 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1020.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1031.35 & 1014.1 yesterday to end at 1020.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

