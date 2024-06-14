Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions had a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading, opening at ₹1021.6 and closing at ₹1020.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1031.35 and a low of ₹1014.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹113546.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1250 and ₹686.9 respectively. The BSE volume was 143906 shares traded.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Energy Solutions on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1028.95
|Support 1
|1011.2
|Resistance 2
|1039.25
|Support 2
|1003.75
|Resistance 3
|1046.7
|Support 3
|993.45
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1365.0, 34.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1365.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1365.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 78.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 611 k & BSE volume was 143 k.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1031.35 & ₹1014.1 yesterday to end at ₹1020.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.