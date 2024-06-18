Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions had a volatile day of trading with an open price of ₹1019.2, a high of ₹1038, and a low of ₹1015.55. The stock closed slightly lower at ₹1017.9. The market capitalization stands at ₹113674.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1250 and ₹686.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 163,376 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1017.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1038 & ₹1015.55 yesterday to end at ₹1017.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.