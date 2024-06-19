Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.65 0.28%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,141.50 1.64%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 492.20 0.07%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,619.20 0.65%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 330.00 -0.51%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Plummet in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -1.58 %. The stock closed at 1025.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1009.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions opened and closed at 1019.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1034 and the low was also 1019.05. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions stood at 114,672.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1250 and the 52-week low was 686.9. The BSE volume for the day was 44,448 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:52:51 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Adani Energy Solutions has dropped by 1.4% today, reaching 1011.3, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Tata Power, JSW Energy, NHPC, and Torrent Power, are also experiencing declines. The overall market performance is reflected in the Nifty and Sensex indices, which are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Power447.35-4.2-0.93464.3215.65143017.43
JSW Energy695.85-11.5-1.63713.55251.75114203.71
Adani Energy Solutions1011.3-14.35-1.41250.0686.9112809.77
NHPC100.8-0.9-0.88117.844.82101253.95
Torrent Power1579.1-24.3-1.521633.1588.7575894.2
19 Jun 2024, 09:36:32 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live Updates: Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1009.4, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹1025.65

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live Updates: Adani Energy Solutions share price is at 1009.4 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1009.43. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

19 Jun 2024, 09:21:19 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Energy Solutions has dropped by -1.05% and is currently trading at 1014.90. Over the past year, Adani Energy Solutions shares have seen a price increase of 27.27% to 1014.90. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.02%
3 Months-4.97%
6 Months-4.61%
YTD-1.84%
1 Year27.27%
19 Jun 2024, 08:46:38 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Energy Solutions on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11032.83Support 11021.13
Resistance 21039.62Support 21016.22
Resistance 31044.53Support 31009.43
19 Jun 2024, 08:33:52 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 1365.0, 32.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1365.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1365.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
19 Jun 2024, 08:20:57 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions volume yesterday was 937 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3657 k

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 74.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 893 k & BSE volume was 44 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:02:39 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1019.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1034 & 1019.05 yesterday to end at 1019.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue