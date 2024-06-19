Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions opened and closed at ₹1019.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1034 and the low was also ₹1019.05. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions stood at ₹114,672.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1250 and the 52-week low was ₹686.9. The BSE volume for the day was 44,448 shares traded.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Adani Energy Solutions has dropped by 1.4% today, reaching ₹1011.3, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Tata Power, JSW Energy, NHPC, and Torrent Power, are also experiencing declines. The overall market performance is reflected in the Nifty and Sensex indices, which are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Power
|447.35
|-4.2
|-0.93
|464.3
|215.65
|143017.43
|JSW Energy
|695.85
|-11.5
|-1.63
|713.55
|251.75
|114203.71
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1011.3
|-14.35
|-1.4
|1250.0
|686.9
|112809.77
|NHPC
|100.8
|-0.9
|-0.88
|117.8
|44.82
|101253.95
|Torrent Power
|1579.1
|-24.3
|-1.52
|1633.1
|588.75
|75894.2
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live Updates: Adani Energy Solutions share price is at ₹1009.4 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1009.43. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Energy Solutions has dropped by -1.05% and is currently trading at ₹1014.90. Over the past year, Adani Energy Solutions shares have seen a price increase of 27.27% to ₹1014.90. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.02%
|3 Months
|-4.97%
|6 Months
|-4.61%
|YTD
|-1.84%
|1 Year
|27.27%
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Energy Solutions on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1032.83
|Support 1
|1021.13
|Resistance 2
|1039.62
|Support 2
|1016.22
|Resistance 3
|1044.53
|Support 3
|1009.43
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1365.0, 32.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1365.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1365.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 74.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 893 k & BSE volume was 44 k.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1034 & ₹1019.05 yesterday to end at ₹1019.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.