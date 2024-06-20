Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -1.81 %. The stock closed at 1025.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1007.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions had a trading day with an open price of 1028.95 and a close price of 1025.65. The stock reached a high of 1031.55 and a low of 1002. The market capitalization stood at 112,335.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1250 and the 52-week low is 686.9. The BSE volume for the day was 54,714 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1025.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1031.55 & 1002 yesterday to end at 1025.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

