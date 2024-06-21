Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 1007.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1016.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1017.2 and closed at 1007.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1030.6 and the low was 1006. The market capitalization stands at 113423.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1250 and the 52-week low is 686.9. The BSE volume for the day was 46867 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Energy Solutions on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11029.27Support 11004.77
Resistance 21042.38Support 2993.38
Resistance 31053.77Support 3980.27
21 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 1365.0, 34.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1365.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1365.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
21 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions volume yesterday was 839 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3592 k

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 76.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 792 k & BSE volume was 46 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1007.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1030.6 & 1006 yesterday to end at 1007.05. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

