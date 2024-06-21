Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1017.2 and closed at ₹1007.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1030.6 and the low was ₹1006. The market capitalization stands at ₹113423.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1250 and the 52-week low is ₹686.9. The BSE volume for the day was 46867 shares.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Energy Solutions on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1029.27
|Support 1
|1004.77
|Resistance 2
|1042.38
|Support 2
|993.38
|Resistance 3
|1053.77
|Support 3
|980.27
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1365.0, 34.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1365.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1365.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 76.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 792 k & BSE volume was 46 k.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1030.6 & ₹1006 yesterday to end at ₹1007.05. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.