Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions' stock opened at ₹1081.05 and closed at ₹1088.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1099.55, while the low was ₹1081.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹121254.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1250, and the 52-week low was ₹686.9. The BSE volume for the day was 89624 shares.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Energy Solutions on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1097.37
|Support 1
|1079.42
|Resistance 2
|1107.58
|Support 2
|1071.68
|Resistance 3
|1115.32
|Support 3
|1061.47
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1365.0, 25.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1365.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1365.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 631 k & BSE volume was 89 k.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1099.55 & ₹1081.05 yesterday to end at ₹1088.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend