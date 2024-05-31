Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 31 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 1085.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1096.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1086, closed at 1085.8 with a high of 1105.8 and a low of 1081.75 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 122363.97 crore. The 52-week high was at 1250 and the 52-week low was at 686.9. The BSE volume for the day was 128396 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions' stock has increased by 1.10% today, trading at 1109.00. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 41.57% to 1109.00. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months1.32%
6 Months26.0%
YTD5.14%
1 Year41.57%
31 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Energy Solutions on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11110.33Support 11084.38
Resistance 21121.72Support 21069.82
Resistance 31136.28Support 31058.43
31 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 1365.0, 24.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1365.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1365.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
31 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1529 k

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 171.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 128 k.

31 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1085.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1105.8 & 1081.75 yesterday to end at 1085.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

