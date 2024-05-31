Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 31 May 2024

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1086, closed at ₹1085.8 with a high of ₹1105.8 and a low of ₹1081.75 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹122363.97 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1250 and the 52-week low was at ₹686.9. The BSE volume for the day was 128396 shares.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: Adani Energy Solutions' stock has increased by 1.10% today, trading at ₹1109.00. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 41.57% to ₹1109.00. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.0%
|3 Months
|1.32%
|6 Months
|26.0%
|YTD
|5.14%
|1 Year
|41.57%
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Energy Solutions on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1110.33
|Support 1
|1084.38
|Resistance 2
|1121.72
|Support 2
|1069.82
|Resistance 3
|1136.28
|Support 3
|1058.43
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1365.0, 24.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1365.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1365.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 171.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 128 k.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1105.8 & ₹1081.75 yesterday to end at ₹1085.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend