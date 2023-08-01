Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:02 AM ISTLivemint
Adani Ent stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 2491.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2466 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Adani Ent opened at ₹2500 and closed at ₹2491.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹2516 and a low of ₹2456. The market capitalization is ₹281124.28 crore. The 52-week high is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for the day was 52686 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Aug 2023, 11:02:13 AM IST
Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2491.8 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 52,686 shares and closed at a price of ₹2,491.8.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!