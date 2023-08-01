Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:06 AM ISTLivemint
Adani Ent stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 2491.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2462.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2500 and closed at ₹2491.8. The stock reached a high of ₹2516 and a low of ₹2456. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is ₹280,856.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The stock had a trading volume of 53,383 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Aug 2023, 11:06:09 AM IST
Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2491.8 yesterday
