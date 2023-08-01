Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:06 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 2491.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2462.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2500 and closed at 2491.8. The stock reached a high of 2516 and a low of 2456. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is 280,856.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The stock had a trading volume of 53,383 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:06 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2491.8 yesterday

On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 53,458 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2491.8.

