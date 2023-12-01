Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2404.95 and closed at ₹2396.7. The stock had a high of ₹2408 and a low of ₹2350.95. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is ₹268,464.56 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. On the BSE, there were 137,769 shares traded for Adani Enterprises.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.