Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares slump in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 2849 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2845 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises opened at 2820.25 and closed at 2812.5 on the last day. The high for the day was 2862 and the low was 2803. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is 324,786.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3899.3 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The total BSE volume for the day was 173,611 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2845, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹2849

The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2845. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4, suggesting a decrease of 4 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

01 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.76%
3 Months7.55%
6 Months19.3%
YTD-26.16%
1 Year-25.24%
01 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2849, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹2812.5

The stock price of Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) is currently at 2849. It has experienced a 1.3% increase, resulting in a net change of 36.5. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in its value.

01 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2812.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 173,611. The closing price for the stock was 2812.5.

