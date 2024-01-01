Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares slump in today's trading

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2820.25 and closed at ₹2812.5 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹2862 and the low was ₹2803. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is ₹324,786.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3899.3 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The total BSE volume for the day was 173,611 shares.
The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is ₹2845. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4, suggesting a decrease of 4 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.76%
|3 Months
|7.55%
|6 Months
|19.3%
|YTD
|-26.16%
|1 Year
|-25.24%
The stock price of Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) is currently at ₹2849. It has experienced a 1.3% increase, resulting in a net change of 36.5. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in its value.
On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 173,611. The closing price for the stock was ₹2812.5.
