Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises Stock Rises Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 2.28 %. The stock closed at 3216.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3290.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises closed at 3216.95 on the last trading day with an open price of 3223.9. The stock reached a high of 3305 and a low of 3205.75. The market capitalization stood at 375,100.27 crore. The 52-week high was 3344.1 and the low was 1103. The BSE volume for the day was 44031 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:08 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹3290.35, up 2.28% from yesterday's ₹3216.95

Adani Ent stock is currently priced at 3290.35, with a 2.28% increase in value. The net change in price is 73.4.

01 Mar 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3216.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the BSE, the volume was 44031 shares with a closing price of 3216.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!